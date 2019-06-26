AUD/USD trades range bound as we head into the European session, bias neutral. Less dovish rhetoric from Fed speakers overnight helps US dollar recovery, weighing on the pair. Fed’s Bullard on Tuesday …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD struggles at 50-DMA resistance, ‘Doji’ at highs raises scope for weakness - June 26, 2019
- AUD/USD technical analysis: Probing 50-day MA hurdle - June 25, 2019
- AUD/USD remains below 50-DMA despite recent recovery - June 25, 2019