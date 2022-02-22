AUD/USD was trading 0.18% higher on the day at 0.7203 at around 06:05 GMT, after closing 0.25% higher in the previous session. The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars traded under …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD struggles at daily cloud, antipodeans under pressure as Ukraine crisis weighs - February 22, 2022
- AUD/USD struggles around 0.7200 as geopolitical tensions dent market impulse - February 22, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Eases from four-month-old resistance around 0.7200 - February 21, 2022