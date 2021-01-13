Trading View AUD/USD retraced losses in early trade on Tuesday and closed nearly 1% higher at 0.7771. The major retraced from session lows at 0.7686 amid flattening Treasury yields and weaker …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
FxWirePro: AUD/USD struggles to extend previous session’s surge, trades rangebound around 5-DMA
Trading View AUD/USD retraced losses in early trade on Tuesday and closed nearly 1% higher at 0.7771. The major retraced from session lows at 0.7686 amid flattening Treasury yields and weaker …