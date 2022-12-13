Chart – Courtesy Trading View AUD/USD was trading 0.15% higher on the day at 0.6756 at around 10:20 GMT, slips lower from session highs at 0.6785. Weaker US dollar and easing of COVID-19 curbs in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD struggles to hold on to early gains, bearish RSI divergence keeps scope for more downside - December 13, 2022
- AUD/USD Analysis: 100-SMA on H4/ascending trend line confluence holds the key ahead of US CPI - December 13, 2022
- AUDUSD Forecast – Australian Consumer Sentiment Improves; Annual US Core CPI Expected to Dip - December 12, 2022