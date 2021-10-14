AUD/USD chart – Trading View AUD/USD hits 0.74 handle early in the Asian session, outlook is strongly bullish. The pair slips lower from session highs at 0.7406 and was trading 0.28% higher on the day …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD tests 0.74 handle, extends gains above daily cloud - October 14, 2021
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Nears 100-DMA hurdle after the big technical breakout - October 14, 2021
- AUD/USD Forecast: Sustained move beyond 0.7400 will set the stage for additional gains - October 14, 2021