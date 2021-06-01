AUD/USD chart – Trading View AUD/USD was trading 0.25% higher on the day at 0.7749 at around 04:40 GMT, slightly lower from session highs at 0.7768. Upside in the pair has found some rejection at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD holds steady after the hawkish RBA interest rate decision - June 1, 2021
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD tests cloud top, selling tone surrounding US dollar keeps the pair supported - June 1, 2021
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – RBNZ Explicitly Outlines Exit, while RBA Remains Dovish - June 1, 2021