AUD/USD trades above 0.80 handle, is on track to close higher for 6th successive session. The major is extending break above 200W SMA and is on track to test 88.6% Fib at 0.8053. USD could remain well bid as the Fed’s Beige book released earlier this week …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD looks for a break to the upside - January 18, 2018
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD trades above 0.80 handle, on track to test 88.6% Fib at 0.8053 - January 18, 2018
- AUD/USD – Above 0.80, set to end higher for 6th straight week - January 18, 2018