AUD/USD chart – Trading View AUD/USD was trading 0.35% lower on the day at 0.7686 at around 04:30 GMT, outlook for the day remains neutral. The Australian dollar dented as RBAs Lowe indirectly cites …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD trades weaker after RBA Lowe’s downbeat comments, ignores upbeat China CPI data - March 10, 2021
- AUD/USD slips below 0.7700 despite upbeat China CPI, looks to US stimulus for fresh impulse - March 9, 2021
- BUZZ-COMMENT-Future AUD/USD strength won’t be due to RBA policy - March 9, 2021