FxWirePro: AUD/USD breaks major trendline support at 0.7635, hits fresh multi-month lows at 0.7609

AUD/USD has broken major trendline support at 0.7635, bias remains bearish. The pair hit fresh multi-month lows at 0.7609 before paring losses to currently trade at 0.7630. Aussie was supported post upbeat NAB business conditions which hit a record high of …
