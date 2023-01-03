Pair Value Recommendation AUDUSD 325.88 Strong Buy AUDUSD Major resistance- 0.6850 Near-term support- 0.6770 Trend reversal level- 0.6920 Above (-150):Sell …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro- Currency Strength Index (4- Hour chart)- Currency pairs to watch (AUDUSD) for the day) - January 3, 2023
- AUDUSD Forecast – Two-Sided Trade Fueled by Low Post-Holiday Volume - January 3, 2023
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD approaches 200-DMA resistance, decisive break above to propel the pair higher - January 2, 2023