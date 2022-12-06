USD/JPY extends bounce off 200-DMA, rising expectations of higher interest rate peak by the Fed support dollar FxWirePro: AUD/USD bounces off 110-EMA support, Aussie bulls cheer RBA’s hawkish rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro- Major pair levels and bias summary - December 6, 2022
- AUD/USD limited by 0.6750, drops back toward 0.6700 amid risk aversion - December 6, 2022
- AUDUSD Forecast – Australian Dollar Bounces From Big Figure - December 6, 2022