The Aussie has seesawed in recent weeks, absorbing mixed signals from US interest rate expectations, commodity prices, and US-China trade developments. Recent (closing) lows since early 2009 followed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: No shift in Aussie OTC markets but downside risks still imminent – Uphold ‘Diagonal Debit Put Spreads’ for AUD/USD hedging - August 16, 2019
- AUD/USD: Recovery still capped below 0.6800 - August 16, 2019
- AUD/USD Forecast: Continuing to See Sellers - August 16, 2019