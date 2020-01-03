Technical chart and candlestick patterns: AUDUSD short-term trend formed a descending channel (refer daily chart). We traced shooting stars and spinning top patterns in our recent post, that have …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: Sooner or Later, AUD/USD Bears Back In Action, Double Top Resumes Major Downtrend – Trading & Hedging Setup - January 3, 2020
- AUD/USD Rate Stages Key Test of 200-Day SMA Amid US-China Trade Deal - January 3, 2020
- AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Multi-week-old resistance-turned-support in focus - January 2, 2020