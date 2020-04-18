High-Frequency Trading (HFT) algorithms are revealing that AUDUSD may be an attractive currency pair for shorting the market in this final trading session of this week. Namely, during the Asian …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- HFT algorithms selling AUD/USD today! - April 17, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Nothing moves until the lockdown is unlocked - April 17, 2020
- AUD/USD slides to fresh session lows, still comfortable above 0.6300 mark - April 17, 2020