GDP is expected to only edge 0.4% higher, seeing the annual rate drop sharply from 7.9% in Q2 to around 5.0%. Analysts at Westpac explained that the underlying this result will be the proactive …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD consolidating gains at 5-week highs - October 17, 2021
- How will China GDP affect the price of AUD/USD? - October 17, 2021
- Halsey Opens Up About Postpartum Body: I Don’t Want To Go Back! - October 17, 2021