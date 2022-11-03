USD/KRW fell 0.3% to 1,419.89 while USD/TWD was little changed at 32.23 and AUD/USD was up 0.1% at 0.6360. Gold prices were slightly lower in early Asian trade, as traders digest shifting expectations …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Track Wall Street Lower - November 3, 2022
- AUD/USD rebounds from key support towards 0.6400 despite softer China PMI - November 2, 2022
- AUD/USD to Track 50-Day SMA amid Failure to Test October High - November 2, 2022
Discussion about this post