Market makers often influence price movement on very light volume in a thinly traded market. In the chart below, you can see the single-digit quantities of futures contracts traded, putting immediate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Intraday trading AUD/USD using rolling inventory in the futures market - February 27, 2023
- AUD/USD extends bounce off multi-day low towards 0.6800 on upbeat Australia Retail Sales - February 27, 2023
- Aussie Retail Sales beats and sends AUD/USD bit to test 0.6750 - February 27, 2023