(MENAFN – DailyFX) Trading the News: Australia Employment Change A 16.0K expansion in Australia Employment mayoffer little relief to the recent decline in AUDUSD as the Reserve Bank of Australia …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Lackluster Australia Employment Report to Keep AUDUSD Under Pressure - June 12, 2019
- AUDUSD at Risk, Australia Jobs Data Underpins Another RBA Rate Cut - June 12, 2019
- AUD/USD hits two-week low after Australian jobs data - June 12, 2019