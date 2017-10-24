Lower CPI send the AUDUSD lower. Tests key swing area.

The AUDUSD has moved lower after the weaker than expected CPI data. The fall has taken the price to a floor /swing area defined by a number of swing levels going back to August 2016. The area defines a bullish above and bearish below “line in the sand”.
