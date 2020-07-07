Market mood AUD/USD – The AUD should remain under pressure after the Melbourne lockdown [Video]

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.13, off the highs. German industrial output rose by only 7.8% in May, below expectations. Optimism about China’s recovery faded and US coronavirus cases remain worrying.
