The strength of the AUD is certainly falling, and this is further highlighted in the trading pair of AUD/USD as the USD has also taken a notable fall in recent times amid its own Covid-19 economy …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
More Downside to Come For AUD/USD Despite A Weaker USD says PrimeXBT Analyst Kim Chua
The strength of the AUD is certainly falling, and this is further highlighted in the trading pair of AUD/USD as the USD has also taken a notable fall in recent times amid its own Covid-19 economy …