Here’s an update on the setups we’ve been tracking this week. Find a detailed, in-depth review of these setups and more in this week’s Strategy Webinar. AUD/USD Daily Chart I highlighted this chart in the Weekly Technical Outlook, noting that Aussie …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Near-term Setups in AUD/USD, Ethereum and EUR/JPY - October 26, 2017
- AUD/USD extends 5-day losing streak post-PPI - October 26, 2017
- AUDUSD: Looks heavier by the day - October 26, 2017