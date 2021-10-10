The Australian dollar closed above 73 US cents on Friday as the domestic economy goes into renewed hope ahead of today’s reopening of NSW. With the easing of restrictions and businesses set to reopen, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Non-Farm Payroll figures disappoint, AUD/USD closes above 73 US cents - October 10, 2021
- Taylor Swift Thanks Fans After Winning Gracie Award For Disney+’s ‘Folklore’ Film - October 10, 2021
- Ed Sheeran Reveals Christmas Song With Elton John Coming In December - October 10, 2021