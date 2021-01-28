NZD/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD Waver to FOMC-Induced Greenback Rally

Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Jones moved sharply lower following FOMC decision Asian equities likely to suffer as broad risk-off shift consumes markets NZD/USD, AUD/USD sharply lower as USD/CAD rises.
