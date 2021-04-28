AUD/USD could now navigate within the 0.7690 and 0.7815 range in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “Our expectation for AUD to ‘strengthen further’ was incorrect as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Outlook for AUD/USD remains mixed – UOB - April 28, 2021
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Licks Aussie CPI-led wounds around mid-0.7700s - April 28, 2021
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD slips further below 5-DMA, Aussie pressured after downbeat Australian CPI data - April 28, 2021