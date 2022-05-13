Overnight correction on yen [Video]

EURUSD joins the correction party as well. 1.05 on the horizon. Gold breaks a major, long-term up trendline. AUDUSD breaks the long-term, horizontal support on the 0.7. That’s pretty negative. EURCHF …
