Here is how the trade could likely play out. Outlook for AUDUSD The pair has been in a strong uptrend for 2 months now. Therefore, traders need to consider … (full story) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Preview of AU Inflation Data: A Synergy of Sentiment & Numbers on the AUDUSD - August 2, 2020
- AUD/USD technical analysis: bulls still looking higher - August 1, 2020
- AUD/USD extends daily correction, looks to close below 0.7150 - July 31, 2020