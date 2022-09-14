The Australian Dollar is a “quality” currency that is set to rally against the U.S. Dollar and all other major currencies over coming months, according to new analysis from BMO Capital Markets.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- “Quality” Australian Dollar Undervalued and Will Outperform says BMO Capital - September 14, 2022
- AUD/USD: Downgraded near-term path, but strong rally to 0.75 expected in 2023 – Westpac - September 14, 2022
- AUD/USD to face downward pressures on the back of receding risk-on momentum – HSBC - September 14, 2022