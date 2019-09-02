The RBA is set to leave interest rates unchanged at 1%. The bank may convey a worried message amid growing uncertainty and weak data. AUD/USD is vulnerable to falling to new lows. The relative calm …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- RBA Preview: No cut, but AUD/USD has reasons to hit new lows – three scenarios - September 2, 2019
- AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Can the AUD Recover? - September 2, 2019
- AUD/USD struggles to extend the recovery, focus shifts to RBA - September 2, 2019