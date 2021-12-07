The RBA noted the economic recovery is gaining traction, “Household consumption is rebounding strongly and the outlook for business investment has improved, ” and that the Omi …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- RBA shift boosts AUDUSD - December 7, 2021
- AUD/USD extends recovery towards 0.7100 on RBA’s cautious optimism - December 6, 2021
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to .7083 Sets the Tone; RBA on Tap - December 6, 2021