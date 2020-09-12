IG Client Sentiment hints S & P 500 may fall Dow Jones outlook pointing bearish as well AUD/USD risks extending losses after top In this week’s webinar on IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), I discussed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Forecast: Retail Investors Buying the Dip? - September 12, 2020
- AUD/USD climbs to fresh weekly highs above 0.7300 on broad USD weakness - September 11, 2020
- AUD/USD analysis: Could still edge up - September 11, 2020