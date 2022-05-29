The MACD, which had improved in the negative region above its red trigger line, has already started to roll over, hinting that sellers are gaining the advantage. Further promotion of increasing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: A weekly close above 6545 is a buy signal [Video] - May 29, 2022
- Technical analysis – AUD/USD sellers resurface, bearish vibe returns below MAs - May 29, 2022
- Correction on USD and Indices Accelerates - May 29, 2022