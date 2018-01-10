Technical Analysis – AUDUSD bullish since December; consolidates recent gains

AUDUSD is neutral in the short term after a strong rally pushed the market to overbought conditions and consequently upside momentum faded. AUDUSD remains under corrective pressure after failing to breach the key 0.7900 level but came close to it last week.
