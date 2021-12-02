AUDUSD has been declining for a month now and is tracing the lower Bollinger band, managing to log a near 13-month low of 0.7062 on its way towards the critical support base of 0.6963-0.7020. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Approaches Strong Resistance - December 2, 2021
- Technical Analysis – AUDUSD heads for key support base, bearish tone grows - December 2, 2021
- AUD/USD Forecast: A test of the critical 0.7000 level at sight - December 2, 2021