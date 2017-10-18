Technical Analysis – AUDUSD maintains soft undertone in short-term

AUDUSD maintains a soft undertone and the neutral to bearish technical indicators are supporting the bearish view for the short term. The downward move from the 0.8124 peak is still in progress after the recent bounce off 0.7732 reversed back down as …
