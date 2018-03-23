The Aussie dollar bounced above 0.77 mark on Friday after strong fall on Thursday threatened of retesting new three-month low at 0.7672, posted on Wednesday. Recovery attempts were so far limited (capped at 0.7730) as technicals are firmly bearish and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Technical Outlook: AUDUSD – Bears Remain Fully In Play But Extended Consolidation Is To Precede Fresh Downside
The Aussie dollar bounced above 0.77 mark on Friday after strong fall on Thursday threatened of retesting new three-month low at 0.7672, posted on Wednesday. Recovery attempts were so far limited (capped at 0.7730) as technicals are firmly bearish and …