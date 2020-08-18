The AUD/USD pair is nearing a crucial resistance level, which has been prevalent since February 2019. Such levels of support and resistance with historic significance typically act as turning points …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- The AUD/USD is testing a historic peak, is it time for a correction? - August 18, 2020
- AUD/USD retreats after jumping to highest level since February 2019 at 0.7265 - August 18, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Breaks Out - August 18, 2020