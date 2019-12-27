The ups and downs in the AUDUSD continue (down today)

Yesterday, the AUDUSD had a down and up day. The pair fell from an Asian session high of 0.6853 to a low of 0.6812 which was right around the 100 day moving average (blue line currently at 0.68118 …
