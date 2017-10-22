This week’s key event for AUD/USD traders: Aussie CPI – Westpac

“Australian Q3 CPI preview: 0.7%qtr/1.9%yr Outside of energy it is hard to find any sign of broader inflationary pressures. September is normally a seasonally strong quarter due to the post June 30 price resetting of many administered prices. The ABS …
