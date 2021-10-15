The Australian Dollar (AUD) inched higher against the U.S. Dollar (USD) on Friday (October 15, 2021), increasing the price of the AUDUSD pair to more than 0.7400, ahead of the release of the U.S.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Trading AUD/USD ahead of US Retail Sales news - October 15, 2021
- AUD/USD could still advance to the 0.7450 level – UOB - October 15, 2021
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Needs to Hold .7379 to Sustain Upside Momentum with .7499 Next Target - October 15, 2021