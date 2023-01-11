I’m Brad Alexander and in this week’s Market Blast Technicals let’s take a look at, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, USDCHF, Gold (XAUUSD), and AUDUSD. Yesterday we looked at some fundamental news events and we said …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Trading Gold (XAU/USD) in news events – Trading short USD/CHF [Video] - January 11, 2023
- Sam Smith, Lil Baby Announced As ‘Saturday Night Live’ Musical Guests - January 11, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Bulls persist, helped by dovish US Fed officials - January 11, 2023