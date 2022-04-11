The GFC tanked the Aussie dollar, which had been flying as high as 98c in the days preceding it, on the back of a mining boom. Now its only 75c. Then, the mining boom came roaring back, because …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Trading with Focus – Start imagining the AUD/USD at $1.00 - April 10, 2022
- Pink Floyd Share New Song ‘Hey Hey Rise Up’ In Support Of Ukraine - April 10, 2022
- AUD/USD eyes three-week’s low at 0.7400 amid aggressive Fed’s tightening bets - April 10, 2022