The positive data reduced chances that the Federal Reserve would slash rates when it meets later this month. Meanwhile, the AUD/USD pair rose 0.2% to 0.6886 as traders awaited Australian jobs data due …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD bottomed exactly at better support at 6840/30 - January 22, 2020
- U.S. Dollar Little Changed, AUD/USD Pair Rises Ahead of Jobs Data - January 22, 2020
- AUD/USD Weakness to Persist as Bullish RSI Formations Falter - January 22, 2020