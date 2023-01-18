While headline inflation dipped slightly to 10.5%, this figure is still problematically high and Wednesday’s report will have brought no joy to the BoE. Core services inflation continues to rise and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- UK Inflation Stays High At 10.5%, 50bps Hike In February? - January 18, 2023
- Ringo Starr Announces Spring 2023 Tour With All Starr Band - January 18, 2023
- AUDUSD Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues to Power Higher - January 18, 2023