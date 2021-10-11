The upside bias in AUD/USD keeps gathering traction and is expected to meet the next hurdle at the 0.7350 level in the next weeks, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. Key Quotes. 2 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Upside in AUD/USD faces resistance at 0.7350 – UOB - October 11, 2021
- Non-Farm Payroll figures disappoint, AUD/USD closes above 73 US cents - October 10, 2021
- Taylor Swift Thanks Fans After Winning Gracie Award For Disney+’s ‘Folklore’ Film - October 10, 2021