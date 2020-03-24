EUR/USD pressured around 1.08 as dollar attempts recovery EUR/USD is trading around 1.108 as the market mood remains upbeat. The Fed’s QE is weighing on the dollar and US fiscal stimulus is awaited.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- US Pre Market Open: Moving stop on GBPJPY; adjusting entries for EURUSD, AUDUSD, charting PTON - March 24, 2020
- AUD/USD retreats to 0.5900 area ahead of US PMI data - March 24, 2020
- AUD/USD Analysis: Breakouts Occurs - March 24, 2020