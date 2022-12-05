Risk sentiment positive in Asia, less so in Europe – Russia unhappy with G-7 oil price cap – US dollar consolidating Friday’s post NFP losses USDCAD snapshot open 1.3433-37, overnight range …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar attempting to rally - December 5, 2022
- AUD/USD reverses sharply from monthly highs to fresh lows under 0.6740 - December 5, 2022
- AUDUSD Forecast – Australian Dollar Gives Up a Bit at the 200-Day EMA - December 5, 2022