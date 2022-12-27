Despite a promising start to 2022, the Australian Dollar (AUD) has since been in a convincing downtrend, losing 8.69% in value against the U.S. dollar (USD) this year. It plunged to an 18-year low …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- USD to AUD Forecast: Why The US Dollar Is Strengthening Against The Australian Dollar - December 27, 2022
- AUD/USD appreciates further to test two-week highs at 0.6765 - December 27, 2022
- AUD/USD Forecast: Bounces From The 50-Day EMA Again - December 27, 2022