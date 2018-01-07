Westpac have issued AUD/USD forecasts for the new year

The forecasts were not accompanied by much (anything) in terms of reasoning etc. but Westpac have been consistent with their themes along the lines of a neutral RBA, commodity prices generally stable and further Federal Reserve rate hikes.
