We confirm our forecast that the AUD will drift even lower in 2018 ending the year at around USD 0.70. Readers will be aware that one core driver of this expected deterioration in the AUD is our view that the overnight yield differential between Australia …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Westpac on the Australian dollar – ‘downside risks’ – see AUD/USD around 0.70 by end 2018 - December 13, 2017
- AUD/USD rallies after upbeat Australian employment data - December 13, 2017
- AUDUSD: The short term indicators are now pointing higher - December 13, 2017